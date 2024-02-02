Bengaluru: BMTC Bus Accident Claims Life Of 21-Year-Old Female Engineering Student In Malleshwaram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a 21-year-old female engineering student, Kusumita, became the latest victim of a fatal accident involving a BMTC bus in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 8:30 am near Harishchandra Ghat and close to Deviya Park as she was en route to her college on a bike.

The victim, Kusumita, a diligent student pursuing engineering in a private college, met with the fatal accident, prompting the case to be reported to the Malleshwaram Traffic Police Station. The collision with the BMTC bus took place near Deviya Park, sending shockwaves through the local community. The incident happened near Srirampura Metro Station while heading to college. Parents of the victims are now grieving, stating that they have lost their children due to BMTC bus accidents.

The incidents have prompted investigations by the Malleshwaram Traffic Police Station, shedding light on the pressing issue of road safety and the apparent risks posed by BMTC buses.