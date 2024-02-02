Poonam Pandey dies from Cervical Cancer? Here's the truth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An official Instagram account says Poonam Pandey has passed away after battling cervical cancer. As per the viral post, Poonam, breathed her last this morning (February 2, 2024).

Poonam Pandey, who has gained popularity on social media, has made headlines with surprising news today.

According to a devastating statement on her official Instagram account, Poonam died after battling cervical cancer.

According to the viral tweet, Poonam

passed away this morning (February 2, 2024).

The post read as, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer".

"Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness."

"In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,'' reads the post.

