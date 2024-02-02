Who Was Poonam Pandey? Know About Model-Turned-Actress' Personal Life

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Poonam Pandey, a sensational actress and online phenomenon, died at 32.

Poonam Pandey died of cancer on February 1st in Kanpur, according to an Instagram post published on Friday morning.

Poonam Pandey has passed away. Her team confirmed the news by saying,“She passed away last night (Feb 01)".

A post shared on her official Instagram handle.“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer."

Poonam was been embroiled in several issues throughout her career. She was arrested for obscenity in 2011 after posing semi-naked in a magazine photoshoot.

She was also embroiled in a legal dispute in 2019 after posting a semi-naked photo of herself on social media during the Cricket World Cup.

Poonam appeared in the 5th season of Bigg Boss, which aired in 2011.

She made headlines for taking off her clothes in the presence of her fellow housemates.

In 2017, Poonam Pandey launched her own app called“The Poonam Pandey App,” which features exclusive content and updates about her life and career.

Poonam used the app to raise awareness about social issues and support charitable causes.

Pandey also appeared in the digital reality show 'Lock Upp'



She publicly spoke about experiencing domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-husband Sam Bombay.