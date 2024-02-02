Poonam Pandey's Last Video: Model Dies Of Cervical Cancer At 32; Check Out Her Last Instagram Post (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Poonam Panday, a Bollywood actor and model, died on Friday from cervical cancer, according to a statement posted by her management on her official Instagram page. Poonam, 32, died from cervical cancer on February 2.

Pandey's team confirmed the news through a statement posted on her official Instagram handle. "This morning is a tough one for us," the statement read. "Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Panday's Instagram post has left many people concerned. A few commenters on her post have questioned if this is an awareness campaign for cervical cancer or if the account has been hacked. According to India Today's reports, her management, Parul Chawla, said, "She got detected with cancer sometime back, and it was in the later stage. She was in UP her hometown, and the funeral will mostly happen there. We are yet to get more details."

Pandey gained to prominence in 2011 after making a controversial comment during the ICC Cricket World Cup. She later appeared in a number of films and reality series, including Bollywood flicks Nasha and Aa Gaya Hero, as well as Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp.

Poonam made her Bollywood debut in the 2013 film 'Nasha'. She last appeared in the reality show 'Lock Upp'. Pandey was an active social media presence and humanitarian endeavours.