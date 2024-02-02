JMM Vice President Champai Soren Takes Oath As Chief Minister Of Jharkhand

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Jharkhand, Champai Soren was on Friday (February 2) sworn in as the Chief Minister, succeeding Hemant Soren. The swearing-in ceremony followed the dramatic and contentious arrest of Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. In the coming days, Champai Soren will face a crucial floor test to prove his majority in the state assembly.

The 67-year-old leader, backed by 43 MLAs from the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance, assumed the chief ministerial role, bringing a temporary conclusion to one aspect of the recent political crisis in the state.

Champai Soren, a six-time MLA and the former Transport Minister in Hemant Soren's government, emerged as the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's legislative party after speculation of a power struggle within the ruling party. There were reports of factions within the Soren family competing for the top post, particularly in response to discussions about appointing Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, with no electoral or administrative experience, as Chief Minister.

Following his nomination, Champai Soren was invited to form the government after multiple meetings with Governor CP Radhakrishnan. The delay in the Governor's decision, coupled with concerns about a potential political move by the opposition BJP, prompted the ruling alliance to swiftly relocate their MLAs. The new Chief Minister faces the challenge of leading the state through a period of political uncertainty and consolidation.

