IND Vs ENG, 2Nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Reaching 2Nd Test Century With A Six Wins Hearts; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the second match of the Test series against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the protagonist, scripting a story of redemption and brilliance with his spectacular century. After falling in the 80s in the previous Test, Jaiswal left no stone unturned as he notched up his second Test century in 151 deliveries on Friday in Vishakhapatnam, displaying sheer determination and skill at the crease.

His journey to this monumental achievement began with his debut Test last year in July, where he announced his arrival with a magnificent 171 against the West Indies. However, it was his innings in the current series that truly showcased his mettle as a top-order batsman.

India's cautious start after opting to bat saw Jaiswal partnering with Rohit Sharma at the crease. Despite a slow initial phase, Jaiswal gradually accelerated his run-scoring after the captain's dismissal by debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir for 14. Employing the cut shot with precision, Jaiswal guided India's innings with patience and precision, eschewing the sweep shot in favor of calculated strokeplay.

As the morning session progressed, Jaiswal's focus remained unwavering, transitioning seamlessly into a more aggressive phase of his innings. Despite minor communication lapses with Shreyas Iyer between the wickets, Jaiswal showcased his attacking intent by confidently stepping down the track to dispatch the ball over the boundary ropes for a resounding six off Joe Root.

His strokeplay reached new heights as he hammered three consecutive boundaries off Tom Hartley, rapidly propelling himself into the 80s. Unfazed by the memories of his previous dismissal, Jaiswal continued his aggressive approach against the English bowlers, rotating the strike with ease.

Finally, in the 49th over of the innings, Jaiswal reached the coveted three-figure mark with a sensational six over long-on against Hartley. The moment was one of pure brilliance, marked by Jaiswal removing his helmet, raising his arms in triumph, and blowing a kiss towards his headgear, celebrating a remarkable achievement in style.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's century stands as a testament to his resilience and determination to excel at the highest level. His innings not only propelled India's innings but also showcased his ability to dominate the opposition with flair and finesse. As cricket enthusiasts revel in the glory of his performance, Jaiswal's century will be etched in the annals of cricketing history as a testament to his unwavering spirit and undeniable talent.