'Squid Game 2' First Look: Makers Give Sneak Peek Into Show's Upcoming Season, Shares Video And Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Squid Game' season 2 is ready to premiere on Netflix! The hit South Korean drama, which captivated audiences in 2021, is returning this year, and the first peek at the new season is available. As previously announced, Lee Jung-Jae will reprise his role as Seong Gi-hun, and this time he appears enraged. Season 2 of Squid Game appears to pick up where the first season left off, according to a brief trailer.

In the video, Lee Jung-Jae is seen walking out of the airport with red hair and is angry. He threatens an unknown individual on the other end of the phone call. "I'll find you. No matter what it takes," he stated, establishing the tone for the series. Aside from the teaser, the series released a few images from the show, one of which included Gong Yoo.

Also read:

'The Crew' announcement video: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's film to hit theatres on THIS date

The first look

'Squid Game' debuted in September 2021 and quickly became a global hit for the streaming service, topping rankings across the world to become the most-watched Netflix series of all time. The survival drama, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows hundreds of cash-strapped participants who accept an offer to compete in children's games for an enticing reward of 45.6 billion won (USD 38.3 million), but the stakes are fatal.

The second season will see Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun reprising their roles as Seong Gi-hun and Front Man, respectively. Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun appear in the cast, as do Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.