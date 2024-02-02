(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital asset management market is to grow by USD 11.93 billion from 2023

to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 22.05% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global

scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The shift from on-premises to SaaS is notably driving the growth.

Cloud-based storage services are increasingly popular across industries due to their managed file storage and disaster recovery solutions. They offer flexibility through IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS models, allowing organizations to tailor their cloud infrastructure. To meet demand, providers are developing solutions with features like drag-and-drop functionality and mobile access. They are targeting businesses of all sizes with affordable options and quick deployment, aiming to capture a broad market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Asset Management Market

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021)

and forecast period (2023-2027).

The increased adoption of analytics to manage digital assets is the primary trend. Data privacy and security concerns are the major challenges impeding the

growth.



The digital asset management market analysis includes deployment (on-premise and cloud), end-user (large enterprise, small, and medium enterprise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market

share growth by the

on-premise segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

On-premises Digital Asset Management (DAM) solutions provide robust features like workflow streamlining, budgeting, and reporting, making them ideal for large and complex

operations. Their key advantage lies in granting businesses full control over critical data, enabling structured alignment of marketing objectives across various units, functions, or product lines. These factors collectively drive the growth of the on-premises DAM segment.

The digital asset management market covers the following areas:



Digital Asset Management Market Sizing

Digital Asset Management Market Forecast Digital Asset Management Market Analysis

Digital Asset Management Benefits

Digital Asset Management (DAM) offers numerous benefits for businesses managing their digital content. It enables efficient Content Management and Media Asset Management (MAM) through Metadata Management and Cloud Storage, ensuring easy organization and retrieval of assets. Digital Rights Management (DRM) safeguards intellectual property, while Workflow Automation streamlines processes. DAM facilitates Brand Management and Enterprise Content Management (ECM), fostering Creative Collaboration and Version Control. It excels in Video and Image Management, utilizing technologies like Image Recognition and Archiving for comprehensive asset handling. Search and Retrieval functionalities enhance accessibility, while Analytics and Reporting provide valuable insights. Integration Services and File Sharing ensure seamless operations, while scalability and security meet evolving needs. Mobile Access allows flexibility, and AI and Machine Learning enable advanced capabilities like Content Distribution, Rights Clearance, User Permissions, and Asset Tracking, making DAM a versatile solution for modern businesses.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic

Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Deployment

Segmentation by End-user

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

