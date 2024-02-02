Birth Of Happiness Unveils Debut Rock Album, Unleashing A Powerful Anthem Of Triumph Over Addiction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In a society where we see an endless growth of addiction, loneliness, and despair, the music of Birth of Happiness offers hope for transformation.

- Manny MartinezSALEM, OREGON, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The music scene is about to experience a seismic shift as Birth of Happiness, a dynamic and electrifying rock band, just released its debut self-titled rock album. The group is poised to redefine the sound of modern rock and resonate with music enthusiasts worldwide.In a society where we see an endless growth of addiction, loneliness, and despair, the music of Birth of Happiness offers hope for transformation. The listener will experience the feeling of the epic triumph of conquering addiction and undergoing a total transformation of the mind, body, and spirit.The Debut Album: Birth of HappinessBirth of Happiness's inaugural album is not just a collection of songs; it's a testament to the indomitable human spirit. Guided by Manny Martinez, the band's leader, the album chronicles his personal journey of confronting death and overcoming alcohol addiction with unwavering determination. Each track is a raw and emotional account of resilience, redemption, and the triumphant power of the human will. Notably, the album was produced by critically acclaimed guitar virtuoso and composer, Bryan Baker. Jason Carter (credits; Black Francis, Pete Yorn, Dangermouse) co-produced, recorded and mixed the album atWavelength Studio."In every note and lyric, this album encapsulates the struggle, the resilience, and the victory over addiction. It's a musical journey that echoes the strength of the human spirit-a reminder that, even in our darkest moments, there's a path to light, and through resolve, we can rewrite our story.” - Manny MartinezThe album is available worldwide on all major streaming platforms including Spotify , Apple Music and Amazon . is also available on vinyl and CD on the bands website, .

