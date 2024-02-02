Kangana On Poonam Pandey's Death: Losing A Young Woman To Cancer Is A Catastrophe

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has mourned the untimely demise of actress-model Poonam Pandey, who on Friday died of cervical cancer at 32.

Poonam's official Instagram account carried a statement, which read:“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer.”

“Every living form that came in contact with her met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that shared.”

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a news article about Poonam's death.

She wrote: "This is so sad. Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti.”

After making her Bollywood debut in 2013 with 'Nasha', Poonam Pandey was seen in the reality show 'Lock Upp' hosted by Kangana.

