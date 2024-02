Sandvik completes the acquisition of pro-micron GmbH

Pro-micron, founded in 2002 has around 56 employees and is headquartered in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, Germany. In 2022, the company generated revenues of about SEK 88 million. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited.

Stockholm, February 2, 2024

Sandvik AB

