(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of pro-micron GmbH, a German-based supplier of sensorised tools and automation software. The company will be reported in Sandvik Coromant, a division within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
Pro-micron, founded in 2002 has around 56 employees and is headquartered in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, Germany. In 2022, the company generated revenues of about SEK 88 million. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited.
Stockholm, February 2, 2024
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact
Louise Tjeder,
VP Investor relations,
phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374
Johannes Hellström,
Press and Media Relations Manager,
phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008
Sandvik completes the acquisition of pro-micron GmbH
