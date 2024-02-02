Board-Certified Cardiologist, Dr. Anuj R. Shah Awarded As NJ Top Doc Based On Merit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Anuj Shah

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board certified cardiologist Dr. Anuj R. Shah based on merit.

- Dr. Anuj ShahSCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Board certified cardiologist, Dr. Anuj R. Shah has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit. Dr. Shah is a dedicated cardiologist on a mission to transform vascular health in New Jersey. As one of the region's few board-certified experts in vascular, venous, and diabetic limb salvage treatment, Dr. Shah is making waves in the field. Dr. Shah lives by the saying,“The legs are the window to the heart.” He believes it's not only important to save lives, but also limbs.At his practice, Apex Heart and Vascular Center he provides cutting-edge solutions for diabetic patients facing vascular challenges, from PAD to PVD. His practice is recognized as the top choice for PAD treatment in New Jersey, proudly serving patients in six convenient locations in the northern and central regions.Dr. Shah's passion extends beyond conventional cardiac care. His expertise lies in treating circulatory diseases and offering office-based solutions for varicose veins, leg swelling, and venous ulcers.Dr. Shah's impact reaches far beyond his practice. With a decade of experience as a vascular director and over 50 published papers in prestigious medical journals like Podiatry Today, he's a trusted authority in the field.To learn more about this reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc, please visit:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

Marissa Pane

NJ Top Docs

+1 908-288-7240

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube