Introducing The Exclusive Global AI Show In Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2nd February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The exclusive Global AI Show , which is being organized in Dubai, will be an extremely informative event for all connected with AI. Thrown in for added interest will be the most sought-after speakers and experts on the subject who will take to the stage.







The event organizer is VAP Group , whose team members work relentlessly to ensure total success. The event is slated for the 16th and 17th of April, 2023, the venue being the very apt Grand Hyatt Dubai. The event will witness the furthering of AI technology and bring about added use cases.

There will be over 7,000 attendees, along with approximately 300 seasoned speakers and over 3,000 companies. The event will have an amalgamation of front runners in the field of AI and projects for conducting serious conversations related to futuristic options regarding the constantly changing technology arena.

The highlighting feature will be the presence of multiple speakers like Dr. Salim Al-Shaulli. He is with the Ministry of Transformation and Information Technology in Oman. He is a highly respected professional and extremely informed about the AI industry. Amongst the honored speakers will be the Chief Strategy Officer at WoW AI, Cris D. Tran, along with the ex-CEO at Infinity Blockchain Ventures.

Names not to be missed out are Ali Abdulla Al Sadadi, who is the Chief of Information Technology in Bahrain, together with the Independent Creative Director at Open AI, Rodger Werkhoven, The Executive Director of Sorbonne Center for Artificial Intelligence, Valarie Hawley, and the Advisor at MOMRAH, Dr. Duaa Abaoud. More interesting is the inclusion of the Head of AI at Ola Krutrim, Chandra Khatri; Regional Transformation Manager, EMEA & Global GenAI Expert, Teleperformance, Petrica Vlad; and plenty of others elite personalities in the industry.

Dubai is known to provide a high-quality framework and excellent government pollock backing, making it the most favored destination for the AI and technology industry. The Global AI Show is an initiative to bring together the real and digital space and offer an avenue for gathering experts and forward-thinking individuals in the realm of AI. There will be plenty of opportunities to interact with one another on a one-to-one basis.

The obvious added gain for the attendees will be the networking options, exhibiting projects, and the continuous flow of technology-oriented know-how.

This will indeed be a landmark moment for the organizer, VAP Group, as the company will be instrumental in opening the doors to the exchange of every facet related to AI and blockchain for all who are seeking an opportunity such as this one.

In terms of leisure and entertainment, the White Beach in Dubai will witness a grand post-event party. A learning-filled start with a fun-filled ending.

About Global AI Show

VAP Group is thrilled to unveil the Global AI Show , an electrifying convergence of pioneering minds and cutting-edge advancements in Artificial Intelligence. This groundbreaking event is poised to set new benchmarks, fuel innovation, and redefine the trajectory of AI on a global scale. Mark your calendars for 16th -17th April 2024 to experience the convergence of industry titans, trailblazing startups, and forward-thinking experts at Grand Hyatt, Dubai. From illuminating keynote presentations to riveting panel discussions, the Global AI Show curated by VAP Group will immerse attendees in the forefront of AI's transformative potential. This is not just a conference; it's a catalyst for change. With a spotlight on breakthrough technologies, disruptive concepts, and actionable insights, the Global AI Show is a testament to VAP Group's commitment to shaping the future of AI.

