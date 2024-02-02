More Than 80 OSCE PA Representatives To Observe Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

More than 80 observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) will arrive in Azerbaijan to observe the upcoming February 7 snap presidential elections, Azernews reports.

The head of the OSCE PA observer delegation will be OSCE PA Vice-President Daniela De Ridder (Germany), and the special coordinator and head of the OSCE short-term observation mission will be Artur Gerasimov (Ukraine), Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Economy and Environment.

"We are working closely with the OSCE ODIHR mission to monitor the compliance of the presidential election with democratic principles, free voting procedures, a fair atmosphere, media accessibility, and reliable coverage of the results," De Ridder said.

It should be noted that on February 7, the OSCE PA will hold its tenth election observation in Azerbaijan (since 1995).