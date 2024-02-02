More Than 80 OSCE PA Representatives To Observe Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
More than 80 observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
(OSCE PA) will arrive in Azerbaijan to observe the upcoming
February 7 snap presidential elections, Azernews reports.
The head of the OSCE PA observer delegation will be OSCE PA
Vice-President Daniela De Ridder (Germany), and the special
coordinator and head of the OSCE short-term observation mission
will be Artur Gerasimov (Ukraine), Deputy Chairman of the Committee
on Economy and Environment.
"We are working closely with the OSCE ODIHR mission to monitor
the compliance of the presidential election with democratic
principles, free voting procedures, a fair atmosphere, media
accessibility, and reliable coverage of the results," De Ridder
said.
It should be noted that on February 7, the OSCE PA will hold its
tenth election observation in Azerbaijan (since 1995).
