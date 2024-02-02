Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Up To 387,060

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to February 2, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 387,060 Russian invaders, including 830 of them in the past day.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 6,331 (+9) enemy tanks, 11,792 (+19) armored fighting vehicles, 9,274 (+46) artillery systems, 978 (+2) MLR systems, 663 air defense systems, 332 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,146 (+5) tactical UAVs, 1,847 cruise missiles, 24 (+1) warships/cutters, a submarine, 12,316 (+49) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,470 (+8) units of specialized equipment.

The incoming reports on Russian losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past day, Ukraine's Air Force hit 13 enemy manpower and equipment clusters and an anti-aircraft system.

Missile forces engaged two enemy clusters, four artillery systems, and an e-warfare system.

Also, Ukraine's defense intelligence unit destroyed a Russian missile boat that was part of the Russian Black Sea fleet's 41st missile boat brigade deployed in the western part of temporarily occupied Crimea.

