In Kryvyi Rih District, All Miners Stuck In Drone Attack Were Brought To Surface

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 110 miners from Kryvyi Rih who were stuck underground due to a drone attack have been brought to the surface.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"All 113 miners are on the surface. I thank the mine rescuers, the State Emergency Service , the management and labor collectives of KZHRK and Arcelor," he wrote.

Earlier it was reported that enemy drones attacked Kryvyi Rih district at night. More than 100 workers were trapped underground due to a power outage.