AVTODOM Group Provides A Guarantee For Bentley

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 31, 2024 2:06 pm - GC AVTODOM offers its customers a 1-year or 30 thousand km warranty on new Bentley. The service is available when purchasing any model presented at the AVTODOM Kutuzovsky dealership, located in Moscow on Kutuzovsky Prospekt, 12A.

Warranty obligations apply to all systems, assemblies and components of the vehicle. Service for Bentley is carried out in the AVTODOM Rublevsky, located on the inner side of the Moscow Ring Road, 60 km, 4A.

“When our customers become owners of Bentley, our goal is to provide them with a comfortable car ownership experience. The dealer guarantee gives confidence that if unexpected breakdowns occur, they will be repaired in the shortest possible time. AVTODOM Group has certified equipment, original spare parts and professional specialists with extensive experience in servicing luxury cars”, – Sergey Mordovin, Managing Director of Bentley, AVTODOM Group, commented.

New crossovers with a dealer warranty Bentley Bentayga EWB and Bentayga S are presented in AVTODOM Kutuzovsky. In addition, pre-order of any model in the configuration of interest is available to customers. The dealership center offers comfortable and favorable terms for car loans, leasing, insurance and a trade-in program. Bentley owners can extend the dealer warranty after it has expired and purchase vehicle insurance coverage.

