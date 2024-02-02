(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 1, 2024 12:39 am - InfosecTrain to host a free session on "How to clear CIPT in the first attempt"

What

“How to Clear CIPT in the First Attempt" is a groundbreaking webinar hosted by InfosecTrain, featuring esteemed speaker Jai. This session is designed to empower participants with the knowledge and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT) certification process. Attendees will delve into the significance of Tech Privacy, explore the certification landscape, and gain a comprehensive understanding of CIPT's scope. Jai, a seasoned industry expert, will share insights on vital topics, offer effective exam preparation techniques, and conduct a sample practice session to boost confidence. With the promise of a CPE certificate, access to recorded sessions, industry mentorship, and post-training support, this webinar is a must-attend for individuals seeking to not only clear the CIPT exam but also excel in the dynamic field of Tech Privacy.

When

23rd February 2024

8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending the "How to Clear CIPT in the First Attempt" webinar is a paramount opportunity for professionals and aspiring individuals in the realm of Tech Privacy. Led by distinguished speaker Jai, the session promises a comprehensive exploration of the critical concepts surrounding Tech Privacy, providing invaluable insights into why it is indispensable in today's digital landscape. Participants will gain a thorough understanding of the CIPT certification, its coverage, and receive practical guidance on exam preparation strategies, courtesy of Jai's wealth of industry expertise. The webinar not only equips attendees with the knowledge essential for CIPT success but also offers tangible benefits such as a CPE certificate, access to recorded sessions for flexibility, ongoing post-training support, and the chance to receive career guidance and mentorship from seasoned professionals, making it an indispensable event for those looking to elevate their proficiency in Tech Privacy and advance their careers.

Agenda

. What is Tech Privacy and why it is important

. Certification for Tech Privacy

. CIPT Introduction and Coverage

. Discussion on important topics

. How to prepare for CIPT exam and my exam strategy

. Sample practice

. Q & A

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

