Customized Hoodie With Sun, Moon & Stars Theme: Valentine's Day Gift Idea 2024

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 1, 2024 1:40 am - Surprise your hubby with a customized hoodie or T-shirt with a sun, moon, and star theme. With Historic Collectibles' collection of celestial lover prints, you'll ace this Valentines's Day gift!

Running dry on ideas on what to get for your baby on Valentine's? Or do you just want to surprise that special someone with a perosnal, considerate gift? Then Historic Collectibles has the merch collection you've been looking for!

See all the romantic designs and claim the February discount:

In this collection, you'll find a selection of hoodies, T-shirts and more with sun, moon, and star prints with the option to add names. Celebrating the romantic holiday, Historic Collectibles currently offers 15% off on the whole collection throughout February.

Romantic Messages and Beautiful Astral Designs

The Novel Notions: Sun, Moon & Stars collection is perfect for couples who want to commemorate their love for each other. With endearing messages like "My Sunshine Where Are You?", these merch items will make your darling fall all over again.

One of the products is a comfortably soft hoodie with the message "You Are My Star," with an image of a female and male lover gazing into each other's eyes. The image depicts cosmic love and a balanced yin-yang relationship, bringing ancient love stories like Orpheus and Eurydice to mind. It has a starry astral theme in gold, black, and navy, and there's space for your and your beloved's name at the bottom for a personal touch.

"Dive into a celestial dance of romance with our newest collection," said a spokesperson for the company. "Painted with tales of cosmic love, our products depict the enchanting bond between the sun and moon - lovers gazing into each other's souls. Personalized with the names of couples, each piece becomes a testament to an age-old love story, one as timeless as the universe itself."

Customizable Options to Fit Your Style

The hoodies are printed, made and shipped in the US, and can be ordered in sizes from S to 4XL. They are available in a range of colors, from traditional gray and white to bold tones of red and blue. They have a unisex fit and are made from comfortable and breathable materials.

Novel Notions: Sun, Moon & Stars has 11 designs of various astral romance images and can also be ordered as customizable T-shirts, tank tops, as well as mugs.

Other Collections from Historic Collectibles

Historic Collectibles has a range of collections and items. For example, fall enthusiasts can find kaleidoscopic Van Gogh-inspired landscapes on mugs, candles, and more. There are also seasonally themed collections for Halloween and Thanksgiving, as well as humorous cat merch. So, whoever you are, you'll find something that interests you in Historic Collectibles' shop!