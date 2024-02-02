Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Bare Look, Asks Fans To Suggest Hair Colour

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor has captivated fans with a stunning array of photos, showcasing both her natural beauty and glamorous makeup looks, leaving her followers intrigued by seeking their inputs on a potential change of hair colour.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi, who enjoys 23.4 million followers, shared series of pictures, wherein she can be seen flaunting her bare skin.

She is wearing a white breezy top, and captured her no-makeup face.

Other snaps shows her posing candidly in full makeup look, wearing a beautiful blue-coloured lehenga.

Some pictures features the 'Dhadak' actress in a red backless satin gown, oozing hotness. The post is captioned as:“some bare, some with an hour of makeup and hair... PS- It's true blondes do have more fun... kind of want to go even lighter plz advise.”

One fan commented:“You should have red and blonde highlights.”

Another user said:“No stick to the honey blondes they look so good on you.”

On the professional front, Janhvi last featured in the movie 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She next has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', 'Devara' and 'Ulajh' in the pipeline.

--IANS

sp/kvd