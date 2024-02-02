(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Nanterre, 2 February 2024

VINCI wins contract to dismantle

nuclear reactors in Sweden



A 6-year contract More than 30,000 tonnes of materials

Swedish energy company Vattenfall has awarded Nuvia, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction, a major contract on its programme to dismantle units 1 and 2 of the Ringhals nuclear power plant in Sweden.

Nuvia will remove, inspect and sort the radioactive and other materials currently inside the reactor buildings. The works will be carried out from 2025 to 2031 and involve up to 400 people.

Nuvia, which is active in Sweden through its subsidiary Nuvia Nordic AB, has taken part in most of the country's nuclear dismantling projects so far. In 2022, Nuvia had already won the contract (lot 5) to dismantle the large elements of the primary circuit of one of the plant's two units.

The Ringhals plant is on Sweden's western coast, about 60 km south of Gothenburg. It produced 220 TWh of electricity between its commissioning (1976) and the final shutdown of unit 1 (2020), equivalent to the city's total electricity consumption over the same period. Ringhals' reactors 3 and 4 continue to supply about 12% of the country's electricity.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

...





Attachment

CP VINCI_20240202_Démantèlement Ringhals x Suède_VA