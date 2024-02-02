               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program


2/2/2024 2:31:09 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 25 January 2024 to 31 January 2024

On 17 November 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 January 2024 to 31 January 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 765 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 25 January 2024 to 31 January 2024:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
25 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 45.81 46.10 45.52 412 290
MTF CBOE 1 000 45.83 46.10 45.60 45 830
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
26 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 46.28 46.44 46.02 416 520
MTF CBOE 1 000 46.28 46.40 46.10 46 280
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
29 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 8 955 45.68 46.00 45.42 409 064
MTF CBOE 1 000 45.68 46.00 45.56 45 680
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
30 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 7 945 46.02 46.28 45.70 365 629
MTF CBOE 865 46.02 46.26 45.62 39 807
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
31 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 45.94 46.52 45.14 413 460
MTF CBOE 1 000 46.00 46.48 45.76 46 000
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 48 765 45.95 46.52 45.14 2 240 560

On 31 January 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 371 471 own shares, or 4.33% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p240202E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

MENAFN02022024004107003653ID1107800944

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search