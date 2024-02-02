Revolutionizing Game Day: Athletic Estate's High-Speed Internet Transforms Stadium Experience Across Canada And USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Connectivity Solution Revolutionizing Fan Experience and Enhancing Venue Operations

- Evelyn Magley CEO, TBL and BSLINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TBL Draft Combine - Athletic Estate (AE), in a landmark partnership with the Basketball Super League in Canada and The Basketball League in the USA, announced its partnership at The Basketball League Draft Combine in Indianapolis. Athletic Estate is set to install GameDay InternetTM across 44 stadiums, addressing the number one issue fans face at sports events: poor connectivity.This groundbreaking initiative promises to transform the in-stadium experience for fans, enabling seamless cellular connectivity from ticket access to social media engagement during a live event.The significance of this development extends beyond enhanced fan experience. GameDay Internet's core technology, already proven in collaborations with Live Nation and ESPN, reduces latency issues necessary to enhance betting apps and live streams for production teams in sports entertainment. Stadiums equipped with this technology not only save thousands in connectivity costs but also become more attractive venues to host games, concerts and shows.Attending a game should be an exhilarating experience, but too often, fans face a myriad of challenges that dampen their spirit. Poor connectivity leads to a cascade of issues - from frustration of not being able to access digital tickets and communicate with friends, to the inability to participate in live betting, post on social media, or even hail a ride home. These connectivity issues disrupt the fan experience, hinder real-time engagement and sharing in the excitement that live games offer. By addressing these fundamental problems, Athletic Estate's GameDay Internet isn't just enhancing connectivity–it's redefining the entire stadium experience."Our focus has always been on the integrity of the sport and the well-being of the athletes," said Jonathan Hoeflinger, CEO at Athletic Estate. "We believe in creating a sustainable sports ecosystem where all parties, including athletes, are treated with the respect and fairness they deserve."This move not only aligns with AE's core values but also sets a new standard in the sports industry, demonstrating how sports media entertainment can thrive while giving everyone a seat at the table.The fan experience is critical to the success of sports entertainment. The desire for connectivity in stadiums is rising annually as mobile devices become more powerful and the fan expectation for immersive experiences grows. Fans no longer want connectivity, they demand it.The deal with the basketball leagues is more than just a technological upgrade; it's a paradigm shift in how sports events are experienced and monetized. As the demand for high-quality connectivity surges, AE's initiative marks a significant step towards a future where sports events are more interactive, inclusive, and respects all the parties represented in the game.“Sports and technology continue to merge together to provide more interactive experiences for our fans. We are excited to upgrade our stadiums with GameDay Internet. This partnership means a lot to our teams and players and we know it will make a difference for our fans.” Evelyn Magley, CEO of TBL and BSL, enthusiastically endorses the transformative GameDay InternetTM initiative through their partnership with Athletic Estate.“This innovative solution enhances stadium connectivity, enriching the fan experience while reinforcing our commitment to inclusivity and athlete welfare. Pioneering a new chapter in sports technology, this venture significantly bolsters our operations across North America, establishing a new standard in the industry.”The undisclosed deal is set to generate millions in revenue, contributing significantly to the growing Basketball Super League in Canada and The Basketball League in the United States.For more information about Athletic Estate and GameDay Internet, please contact: ...

