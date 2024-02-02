Australia, South Korea Set For Feisty Clash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Australia are set to meet South Korea in a tasty quarter-final clash, with coach Graham Arnold saying self-belief can steer his side to victory in their toughest challenge at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 so far.

Today's clash between two of the top ranked AFC teams at the Al Janoub Stadium headlines the last eight stage as fans anticipate another nail-biting match in the tournament.

It is the first time the two heavyweights are squaring off in the continental showpiece since Australia defeated South Korea in the final at home to claim their maiden title in 2015.

The Socceroos relatively had a comfortable ride to the quarter-finals, topping their group before trouncing Indonesia 4-0 in the Round of 16.

But South Korea, who advanced as a second-placed side from their group, are confident after a morale-boosting win over Saudi Arabia in a last 16 thriller.



Graham Arnold, Australia coach

Arnold is aware of the quality of Son Heung-Min's South Korea but he said his team has the potential to clear the hurdle.

“We're up against a top opponent and we have got to go out and believe in ourselves. We've got that belief and my expectations are always the same, we go out on the pitch to win,” the Australia coach said yesterday.

“It's full focus on ourselves. They've got a strong squad, but it's about what we do if we get our game right. We know their strengths and we'll deal with them the best way we can. It's about getting our game right,” he added.

Australia have conceded only one goal in the tournament when they leveled with Uzbekistan 1-1 in the group stage and Arnold said the team's defense will play a crucial part in the match.



Australia players during a training session.

“I believe that the most important thing for us is with the ball defensively. We'll be well set up. We've conceded only one goal so far and they've conceded seven, but we've got to make sure with the ball we're better tomorrow.

“Our intention is to be in their faces for 90 minutes and put pressure on them. One of their strengths is technique and we want to take away that technique and one of the ways to do that is by pressuring them,” he said.

Two-time champions South Korea are on a mission to end their 64-year title drought with coach Jurgen Klinsmann telling his players to embrace Australia's challenge to keep their hunt for the trophy intact.



Jurgen Klinsmann, South Korea coach

“I want them to experience what it would mean to get to the end of a tournament, all the way to the end and to play for the trophy. So that's what I tried to tell them, that they utilise this moment in time, they understand this moment in time,” the German legend said.

“Now it gets down to the grinding phase. Now it's the big stage. And I love this moment. I personally love this moment and I hope they enjoy that too, that they love that too. And then the better team will win and it will be another nail-biter against the Socceroos,” Klinsmann, who won the World Cup as a player added.

The 59-year-old rated Australia a“good team” but was optimistic about coming out from the quarter-final as winners.

He seemed unconcerned as South Korea will return just 72 hours after beating Saudi Arabia on penalties in an epic clash, saying his team is“ready for a battle”.

“Rest days is what it is, you accept it, you move on,” said Klinsmann.“We're ready for this huge game and we're very hungry.

Australia and South Korea are set for a thrilling AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 quarter-final today. Australia cruised into the quarter-finals while South Korea had to work hard to book their spot.

Honours even

Their three previous meetings in the AFC Asian Cup are evenly split (W1 D1 L1), with Australia winning the latest encounter – a 2-1 victory in extra-time in the final of the 2015 edition.

Impressive

Australia's 4-0 win over Indonesia in the Round of 16 makes them the only team to have won by a four-goal margin in an AFC Asian Cup knock-out stage match more than once, having defeated Uzbekistan 6-0 in the 2011 semi-finals.

Tough outfit

Australia have the best defensive tallies going into the quarter-finals. They have conceded the joint-fewest goals (1), registered the lowest expected goals against and faced the fewest shots on target (4). South Korea, meanwhile, have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six games in the competition (including UAE 2019), their joint-longest conceding streak.

Fashionably late

South Korea have scored three goals after the 90th minute at Qatar 2023. No team has done more in a single edition since 2007. They are the only side to have scored at least one goal each via open play, free-kick (directand indirect combined), corner, and penalty.

Master creator

South Korea's Lee Kang-in has created more chances (16) and big chances (6) than any other player in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. He also completed almost twice more crosses (16) than any other player.