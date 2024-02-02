Mental Resilience Key For South Korea: Cho

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cho Gue-sung believes mental strength will be key for South Korea against Australia when the two sides meet in the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at the Al Janoub Stadium today.

In their Round of 16 match against Saudi Arabia, Cho's last-minute equaliser forced extra time, with South Korea ultimately winning the penalty shoot-out 4-2 as they advanced to the quarter-finals for the seventh consecutive edition.

“It's all about mental strength now. A lot of us in the team have experience playing high-intensity football, and we are just focused on getting the result tomorrow. Many players are currently on yellow cards, but I don't think we are concerned so much.

“It's all about winning the game, playing each match with all our hearts, and securing the results that we want,” said the 26-year-old forward, who plays for Danish Superliga club Midtjylland.

“I also have my own way of navigating through difficult moments. More importantly, I have positive people around me, from the head coach to my teammates. There's a very positive vibe in the dressing room – so it's all about accepting the criticism for not scoring goals and moving forward.”

Nine years have passed since Australia defeated South Korea in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup final in Sydney but Cho believes there is no point dwelling in the past and wants the Taeguk Warriors to chart their own history.

“I wasn't there so I'm not so worried about that match as it was a long time ago. However, Australia are a solid team. They are very good in defence and have the physical advantage. But we have our own strengths, there's no pressure on us.

“We have plenty of quality going forward. We have speed upfront and have very quick players who can utilise the strength of the team. For us it's more about how we play and we need to maximise our strength and hopefully we get the result that we want.”