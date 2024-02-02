Dubai’S Hottest Beachfront Destination

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 02 (IANSlife) The award-winning WHITE Beach offers an alluring world of Bare & Chic – an unforgettable beachfront brunch experience like no other. Taking place every Sunday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, brunch-goers can delve into delicious Mediterranean flavours and unlimited premium beverages, as live DJs and performers set the soundtrack for the afternoon.

Upon arriving at WHITE Beach, guests can enjoy a breezy buggy ride to the reception area and a refreshing welcome beverage. Those opting for the dining-only experience can take a seat in the bohemian-inspired outdoor restaurant set to the rhythmic beats of the resident DJs. Sun-seekers can bask in the sun before brunch begins in the restaurant, starting the day as early as 10:00am.

The brunch experience unfolds with Chef Ibrahim's Greek-inspired menu, offering sharing starters including Greek salad, spinach filo pie, zucchini fritters, grilled octopus, lentil salad, and meatballs. Guests can then choose from one main, either seafood skewers, braised lamb Kleftiko, roasted corn-fed baby chicken or zucchini Yemista. To round off the meal on a sweet note, WHITE Beach offers a selection of signature desserts, including lemon yoghurt ice cream, tart of the day, loukoumades (Greek doughnuts glazed with honey), and a fruit platter. Brunch-goers can also discover a wide array of cocktails and mocktails, while those opting for a premium package can enjoy unlimited Moët & Chandon Brut.

It also offers an exclusive brunch experience if booking one of the private pool or beach cabanas – combining delectable flavours, unrivalled sophistication and vibrant entertainment within a luxurious setting. Prices start from AED 4,000 for a beach cabana with AED 2,500 redeemable on brunch packages.

Bare & Chic Brunch at WHITE Beach

Every Sunday, 1:00pm – 4:00pmAED 365 for non-alcoholic, AED 495 for alcoholic, AED 595 for premium champagne package, and AED 645 for alcoholic package including pool and beach access. All prices per adult includes a selection of seven sharing starters, one main course, a dessert selection, as well as free-flowing drinks 21+Dress code is beach chic

