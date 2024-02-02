Moonrise Festival 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 02 (IANSlife) The launch of 'Moonrise Festival' - the biggest Valentine's event in Delhi-NCR happening at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. A captivating two-day music fest that brings alive an ethereal world of romantic melodies and cult hip hop in the week of Valentine. It is a harmonious blend of different genres of music that artfully captures the conflicting emotions of the heart - from the sweet symphonies of passion to the haunting echoes of heartbreak.

The festival, managed by a Delhi based event agency, Icebolt Marketing Solutions, would include the essence of Valentine's Day and will enthral the audience with a wide range of theme-based performances on both days. The inaugural day unfolds with the timeless melodies of Bollywood's Romantic theme, while the subsequent day is dedicated to the compelling rhythms of Cult Hip Hop.

This assures an enthralling and diverse musical experience for all attendees. The festival is also designed to be a gastronomic delight for the attendees, offering a wide variety of culinary offerings from the rich food tradition of Delhi and around the world. Other engaging activities planned for the event are full of surprises, including token rewards, artist meet-and-greets, and dedicated special guest zones collectively ensuring an indelible and exceptional experience for all participants.

Day 1:Adnan Sami, AkhilSachdeva, Twin Strings, Pallavi Seth, DJ Yogii, Dj Chestha

Day 2:KR$NA, SeedheMaut, DG Immortals, Sid-K, Ravator, DjKashish

Date: 10th and 11th February, 12 PM to 10 PM

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi - Gate No. 2

