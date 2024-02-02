Qatar: Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Ambassador Of Tunisia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Thursday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the State of Qatar Farhad Khalif.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways of coordination between the two countries, especially in education and development.
