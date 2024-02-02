US: Possible Sale Of Sophisticated Military Hardware To India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- US The State Department has approved "possible sale" to India of MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 3.99 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale, the Pentagon has announced in a freshly released statement, read by the spokesperson, Matthew Miller.

The Government of India has requested to buy 31 MQ-9B Sky Guardian aircraft, 161 embedded global positioning and inertial navigation systems (EGIs), 35 L3 Rio Grande communications intelligence sensor suites; 170 AGM-114R Hellfire missiles; 16 M36E9 Hellfire captive air training missiles (CATM); 310 GBU-39B/B Laser small diameter bombs (LSDB) and eight 8 GBU-39B/B LSDB guided test vehicles (GTVs) with live fuzes.

Also included are certifiable ground control stations; TPE-331-10-GD engines; M299 Hellfire missile launchers; KIV-77 cryptographic appliques and other identification friend or foe (IFF) equipment; KOR-24A Small tactical terminals (STT); AN/SSQ-62F, AN/SSQ-53G, and AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys; ADU-891/E Adapter group test sets, in addition to various types of sophisticated military hardware.

The proposed sale will improve Indiaآ's capability to meet current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in sea lanes of operation.

India has demonstrated a commitment to modernizing its military and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.

Miller indicated that exact timeline of the delivery "is something that we will explore with the government of India over the coming months." (end)

