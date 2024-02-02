Unveiling The Unseen: Celebrating Five Underground African American Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Graffiti artist Blade

Street artist Garden of Journey

Prison Artist C-Note, During the Flood (2017)

NFT artist Vakseen

Illustrator Vashti Harrison

A Black History Month Tribute to Contemporary Voices in Art

SILICON VALLEY , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a compelling showcase for Black History Month, Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith brings to light the vibrant and transformative works of five African American artists thriving in the underground art scene. This celebration not only highlights their unique contributions to contemporary art but also underscores the dynamic and evolving landscape of African American creativity beyond the conventional art world.BLADE, THE "KING OF GRAFFITI"Blade has left an indelible mark on New York City with his pioneering graffiti work, spray painting over 5,000 subway trains and creating iconic styles that have influenced generations.GARDEN OF JOURNEY, A VOICE IN AFROFUTURISMFrom North Carolina, Garden of Journey's murals, such as "Salt Water," blend her scientific background with a rich narrative of Afrofuturism, offering a fresh perspective on African American futures.C-NOTE, THE PRISON ARTISTC-Note's art, created within the confines of a prison cell, challenges perceptions and highlights the most censored form of underground art. His work, "During the Flood," serves as a poignant commentary on social and environmental issues.VAKSEEN, THE NFT INNOVATORVakseen has revolutionized the digital art space with his NFTs, blending his multifaceted talents as a music executive, producer, and visual artist to create pieces that resonate with contemporary audiences.VASHTI HARRISON, THE ILLUSTRATOR AND STORYTELLERHarrison's interdisciplinary work spans illustration, writing, and filmmaking, capturing the imagination of audiences with her enchanting narratives and illustrations that celebrate African American heritage.This Black History Month, Anna D. Smith's exploration of these five artists not only celebrates their achievements but also invites us to reconsider the boundaries of art and the diverse ways African American artists contribute to our cultural fabric. Their stories and works remind us of the power of art to inspire, challenge, and transform our understanding of the world around us.To learn more about these "5 African American Artists in the Underground Art World," be sure to check out Anna D. Smith's Fine Art and Real Estate Blog, or the audio versions on SoundCloud or YouTube.5 African American Artists in the Underground Art World | Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate BrokerFree Streaming of: 5 African American Artists in the Underground Art World | SoundCloud5 African American Artists in the Underground Art World | YouTubeABOUT ANNA D. SMITH FINE ART AND REAL ESTATE BROKER:Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker, located in Silicon Valley, operates under the trademarked motto“Fine Art needs a Home and a Home needs Fine Art®.” This firm is a prominent art advisory and brokerage entity specializing in contemporary Underground art. It also offers real estate services related to buying and selling commercial or residential properties in Silicon Valley. As the publisher of the "2023 Underground Art Market Report", Anna D. Smith has earned the title“Queen of the Underground Art World” and has developed her firm into a respected entity in both art and real estate, noted for expertise, professionalism, and client satisfaction. Her website includes a blog where she shares insights on real estate and Underground contemporary art, discussing luxury real estate, the art market, NFTs, and more. She has also curated art exhibitions and sells over 200 prints or originals by California prison artist Donald“C-Note” Hooker.

Anna Smith

Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker

...er

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other