In Kryvyi Rih, Russian Drone Hits Ukrenergo Substation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Friday, enemy drones attacked several regions of Ukraine. In Kryvyi Rih, the Ukrenergo power substation was damaged in one of the strikes.

That's according to the operator's press service , Ukrinform saw.

"In the early hours of February 2, Russia launched another massive drone attack on the southern and central regions of Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to one of the substations run by NEC Ukrenergo. In the city of Kryvyi Rih, power supplies have been cut off to household and industrial consumers," the statement says.

Ukrenergo and State Emergency Service repair teams are inspecting the damaged equipment. Emergency recovery work will kick off as soon as possible.

As reported, explosions rang out in Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih overnight Friday.