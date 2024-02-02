President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Amendments To Range Of Laws

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
decree No. 1080-VIQD dated December 26, 2023, on amendments to some
laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the
implementation of the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On
Combating Legalization of Criminally Acquired Property and
Financing of Terrorism" and "On Targeted Financial Sanctions" and
amendments to some decrees in this regard, Azernews reports.
According to the Decree, the powers of the relevant executive
authority stipulated in the fourth part of Article 40 of the Law of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On Notariate," shall be implemented by
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
In the fourth part of Article 40 of this Law, "body
(institution)" means the State Security Service of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
The powers of the relevant executive authority provided in the
second sentence of the third paragraph of Article 37.1 of the Law
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On Banks," are implemented by the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The second sentence of the third paragraph of Article 37.1 of
the Law "On Banks" means the State Security Service of the
Azerbaijan Republic.
The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is
entrusted to solve the issues arising from the Law of the Republic
of Azerbaijan No. 1080-VIQD of December 26, 2023, on amendments to
certain laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the
implementation of the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On
Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism" and "On
Targeted Financial Sanctions.".
The following changes were made in the Decree of the President
of the Azerbaijan Republic, "On application of the Law of the
Azerbaijan Republic, "On Notary" No. 261 dated January 18, 2000
(Collection of Legislation of the Azerbaijan Republic, 2000, No. 1,
Article 40 (Volume I):
In paragraph 3.1, after the word "of the law," the words "in
part four of Article 40 and" were added.
At the end of paragraph 3.15, the semicolon has been replaced by
a semicolon, and paragraph 3.16 has been added as follows:
"3.16. In Part 4 of Article 40 of this Law, "body (institution)"
means the State Security Service of the Azerbaijan Republic.".
The following amendments were made to the Decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 42, "On application of
the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Banks," dated March 26,
2004 (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
2004, No. 3, Article 143 (Volume I):
In paragraphs 3.1–1, after the words "in Article 10.2.6," the
words "in the second sentence of the third paragraph of Article
37.1" were added.
Paragraphs 3.1-2 are added to read as follows:
"3.1-2. In the second sentence of the third paragraph of Article
37.1 of this Law, "body (institution)" means the State Security
Service of the Azerbaijan Republic".
MENAFN02022024000195011045ID1107800884
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.