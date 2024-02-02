World Bank To Help Azerbaijan Reduce Volume Of Non-Revenue Water

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
World Bank senior specialist on water supply and sanitation
Smita Misra, speaking at an event dedicated to the technical
assistance program for Azerbaijan, said the World Bank will help
Azerbaijan reduce the volume of non-revenue water to 40 percent
within the framework of the AZTAF program - flexible technical
assistance tool for Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The specialist noted that it is planned to reduce the
infrastructure leakage index from 16.4 to 8 and commercial losses
from 5 percent to 0.7 percent.
"This requires a budget of $162,744,000 over five years, or $33
mln per year. This includes mixed financing, including
public-private financing," she explained.
According to her, Azerbaijan needs to improve the rational
planning and management of water reservoirs.
She emphasised that since Azerbaijan has limited water
resources, there is a high dependence on water resources outside
the country's territory.
"Droughts and floods pose a serious threat to water security.
Water pollution problems are increasing. Mapping, monitoring, and
analysis issues need to be addressed. There is a need to
significantly improve the quality of services in the water supply
and sanitation sector as well as in the irrigation sector," Misra
added.
