               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azilen Technologies Launches Groundbreaking Initiative Towards Responsible AI


2/2/2024 2:12:06 AM

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

San Francisco, California Feb 1, 2024 (Issuewire )
-
As one of the leading product engineering companies Azilen Technologies is proud to announce a first of its kind approach to responsible AI in software product development. This strategic step reinforces Azilen's Commitment to the ethical and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence offering clients cutting edge solutions while focusing ethical impact of AI technologies.

RESPONSIBLE AI Framework

MENAFN02022024004226004003ID1107800866

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search