Rising Star Outlaw Muddbaby Introduces His Infectious Rap 'When I'm With You'

Stylistically and conceptually reflecting on the death of an era, the grip of war, and the symbolic destruction of 90's counter-culture, Outlaw MuddBaby breaks free from the confines of genre, with a track that's as creatively outrageous and intriguing as its title implies. The immensely talented Hip-Hop star is known for his infectious music and melodious lyricism. He is from a small town in Mississippi and began rapping at an early age of his life. His releases are a compact of powerful vocal performance, eruptive instrumentation, and melody. 'When I'm With You' is taking the opportunity to serve a musical journey for his fans. Vulnerability and unwavering confidence on the mic work both together and in contrast. The production remains a clear strength, melodically and rhythmically appealing at all times, and the stories within consistently present a fearless devotion to personality and carving out a unique lane within the scene.

It's a modern punk explosion of both precision and passion, fearless in its depiction of the early 2000s, whilst maintaining that crucial aspect of musicianship and entertainment as a means of connecting with and impressing a modern audience. An easy rap track to connect with and escape into, 'When I'm With You' skillfully bridges the gap between the deeply personal and the broadly relatable, making it feel like music that speaks out on behalf of struggle, and thus provides the warmth and understanding deep-thinkers often seek out.

The musician is unique for his story-telling lyricism and hard-hitting beats which catch attention of the Hip-Hop lovers around the world. He broke all the boundaries of music-making and brought a fresh charm to traditional Hip-Hop. The native rapper captivated attention for his individuality in music. His contribution to the Pop industry will remain unmatched. His other rap songs 'Who Am I', 'Out Da Door' and 'Beef' garnered much love from the fans. Fans claim that all the uplifting soundtracks are melodious as well. You can listen to his all-powerful creations on Soundcloud, YouTube, Apple Music , and Spotify. Follow the heartthrob of Hip-Hop Outlaw MuddBaby on Facebook and Instagram, Twitter to learn more about the immense talent.