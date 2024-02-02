Asus Laptop Launches With Fingerprints’ Biometric Match-On-Chip PC Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fingerprint Cards AB (FingerprintsTM) today announced that the company's biometric Match-on-Chip PC solution is integrated in the Asus Expertbook B5 laptop. This is the first Asus Windows PC product that integrates Fingerprints' Match-on-Chip solution, which is on Microsoft's approved vendor list (AVL) for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security. In Match-on-Chip solutions, the users' biometric data is stored on a separate MCU. This offers higher security than the so-called Match-on-Host systems, where biometric authentication usually occurs in the computer's CPU. While Fingerprints offers both varieties, we expect Match-on-Chip to continue growing at the expense of Match-on-Host. Match-on-Chip solutions have a higher average selling price (ASP) and currently account for the main part of our addressable market in the PC area.



“Biometric solutions for PCs have quickly emerged as an important new product area for Fingerprints. We dominate the market for fingerprint sensors in Chromebooks and, with the launch of the Asus Expertbook B5, Fingerprints' biometric technology is now being used by yet another top Windows laptop brand. Products from four out of the world's top five Windows PC OEMs now integrate Fingerprints' technology. We anticipate continued market growth since the share of computers with fingerprint sensors is expected to continue rising and our premium offering is valued,” commented Adam Philpott, President & CEO of Fingerprints.

Fingerprints' capacitive sensor solution for PCs, in combination with our tailored software and algorithm, perform fast fingerprint matching in line with the highest security standards while optimizing user convenience. On our website, you will find more information on Fingerprints' touch sensors and software for PCs .

For further information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, President & CEO

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, ...

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, ...

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment

240202 - Asus PC