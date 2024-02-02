Debt Collection Software Market, 31% Of Market Growth Is Expected In APAC By 2028 - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Debt Collection Software Market

is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 8.92%

between 2023

and 2028. The

market size is forecast to increase by

USD 2.31 billion .

APAC

is estimated to

contribute

31%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

North America is another region that presents substantial growth prospects for companies. This growth is driven by factors like robust IT infrastructure and a strong presence of debt collection agents and accounts receivable management firms in the US and Canada. Across various industries in North America, organizations are enhancing their operations to improve customer satisfaction and gain a competitive edge globally. Additionally, the highest adoption of debt collection software is seen in North American countries like the US and Canada, attributed to the growth of the banking and healthcare sectors in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Debt Collection Software Market 2024-2028

Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2018

to 2022) and Forecast 2024-2028 before buying the full report

Company Landscape - The debt collection software market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer debt collection software in the market are AgreeYa Solutions Inc., Analog Legalhub Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CDS Software, Chetu Inc., Comtech Systems Inc., Comtronic Systems LLC, DAKCS Software Systems Inc., Debt Pay Inc., DebtCol Software Pty. Ltd., Debtrak, Experian Plc, ezyCollect Pty. Ltd., Fair Isaac Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Gaviti Akyl Ltd., Indigo Cloud Ltd., MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd., Nestack Technologies Pvt. Ltd., PDCflow, PrimeSoft Solutions Inc., Quantrax Corp. Inc., Radixweb, receeve GmbH, Sila Inc., Totality Software Inc., A4dable Software, Ameyo Pvt Ltd., DBA PaySimple Inc., and Simplicity Collection Software and others.



Chetu Inc. -

The company offers debt collection software such as CG collect, Billzy, Credgenics digital debt collection, Litigation management system, and others.

Debt Pay Inc. -

The company offers debt collection software such as Debtmaster 360 which has a specialized real-time phone and dialing system. For details on the company and its offerings –

Technavio has segmented the market based on Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), Industry Application (Small and medium enterprises and Large enterprises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The

on-premises segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The on-premises segment is vital meeting the needs of organizations prioritizing internal control, data security, and customization. Deployed within the organization's premises, these solutions offer high autonomy over debt collection operations. Large enterprises in regulated sectors, like finance and healthcare, favor on-premises software for data privacy and compliance.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 -

The rise in non-performing loans (NPLs) is a key factor driving

growth.

The global debt collection software market is growing due to the increasing number of non-performing loans (NPLs) across sectors like utilities and healthcare. Economic disruptions like the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic have led to more delayed or defaulted payments. Banks and collection agencies are investing in advanced software to address this challenge, driving innovation in the industry.



The integration of advanced technologies in debt collection software

is a primary trend shaping the growth. The high cost of debt collection software

is one of the key challenges hindering growth.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of

Debt Collection Software: Benefits

Debt collection software offers numerous benefits for managing accounts receivable and optimizing collections. It streamlines debt recovery processes for collection agencies and financial institutions, providing efficient debt consolidation and recovery solutions. These tools automate collections, payment processing, and workflow, enhancing efficiency while ensuring compliance with regulations. Debt collection software also includes customer communication tools for effective outreach and negotiation, along with skip-tracing capabilities for locating debtors. Advanced features like debt settlement platforms and recovery analytics improve debt portfolio management while reporting and analytics tools offer insights for informed decision-making and collection strategy refinement. Overall, debt collection software is essential for streamlining operations and improving the effectiveness of debt recovery efforts.

What are the key data covered in this Debt Collection Software Market report?



CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth

between 2024 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Debt Collection Software industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Debt Collection Software companies

