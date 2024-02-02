(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 2 2024

Danske Bank A/S

Holmens Kanal 2 – 12

DK - 1092 København K

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00

2 February 2024

Danske Bank A/S initiates share buy-back programme

The Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S (“Danske Bank”) has resolved to utilise the authorisation granted to it by the Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2023 to repurchase own shares by initiating a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 5.5 billion (the“Programme”).

The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the share capital of Danske Bank.

The Programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the“Market Abuse Regulation”, the“Safe Harbour Rules”).

The Programme will be conducted in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest. Danske Bank may, however, at any time suspend or terminate the Programme.

The following additional conditions apply to the Programme:



Share repurchases will take place only on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

The Programme will be managed by an independent investment firm, which, under a separate agreement with Danske Bank, will make its trading decisions regarding the timing of the share repurchases independently of and without influence from Danske Bank within the timeframe stated in this announcement.

The maximum amount allocated to the Programme is DKK 5.5 billion.

The maximum number of shares that may be acquired under the Programme is 70,000,000 shares.

Shares acquired under the Programme may not be purchased at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the last independent transaction on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, and (ii) the highest independent bid on the shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. The price may not deviate more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S at the time of acquisition. Purchases on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S made on one single purchase day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume of the shares during the 20 preceding trading days before the purchase day.

Information about shares acquired under the Programme will be published weekly on Danske Bank's website and via company announcements. Danske Bank will also on its website and via company announcement publish information about any subsequent changes to the Programme should such occur, including any termination of the Programme.

Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70





