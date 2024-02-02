Bihar Police Deploys Additional Personnel At Gaya Railway Station To Prevent Student Protests

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 2 (IANS) In view of students' protest, Bihar Police in Gaya district have made additional deployment of forces at the railway station to prevent any untoward incidents.

Gaya Police has received an intelligence input that students may assemble at Gaya railway station and block the busy Howrah and Patna routes.

“We have received an input that the students may protest at the Gaya railway station. Accordingly, we have deployed a large number of police forces to prevent students from protesting. We are not allowing people to stand in groups in and outside of the railway station, parking and its near proximity,” Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti said.

“Stopping trains or damaging railway properties are serious offences and the offenders would be liable to face stringent action in case of violation,” Bharti said.

In the last few days, students at various places are protesting against the Indian railway for issuing an advertisement for jobs in various categories but the recruiting seats are less in number for Bihar.

A large number of students also assembled at Patna City railway station a couple of days ago for the same purpose.

