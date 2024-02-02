Central Banks Impact European Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) European stock markets fell on Thursday. This followed central bank updates from the UK and US.



The Bank of England (BoE ) kept interest rates steady, diverging from the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said a March rate cut in the US would be too soon, affecting US markets on Wednesday.



In London, the FTSE index slightly declined by 0.11%, closing at 7,622.16 points, after the BoE's decision.



The central bank's rate remains at 5.25%, reflecting varied policy views among its officials.







Paris saw a notable drop, with the CAC-40 index down by 0.89% to 7,588.75 points.



BNP Paribas shares fell sharply by 9.21% after reporting a profit halved from the previous year, putting pressure on the market.



In Frankfurt, the DAX index decreased by 0.26%, closing at 16,859.04 points.



However, Deutsche Bank's shares rose by 4.94% as it announced job cuts and dividends, signaling a recovery path.



ING's shares dropped by 6.44% on the Euronext after a profit report that, despite beating analyst expectations, projected weaker 2024 revenues.



Shell's shares in London increased by 2.41%, with the company reporting higher-than-expected profits for Q4 2023, reflecting strong performance.



Other European markets, including Milan's FTSE MIB, Madrid's Ibex-35, and Lisbon's PSI-20, also experienced declines.



Central bank decisions and corporate earnings shape European markets, revealing the intricate links between monetary policy, performance, and stock trends.

