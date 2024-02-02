Ibovespa Starts February On A High Note, Fueled By Petrobras Surge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On February 1st, the Ibovespa index rebounded, rising 0.45% to 128,332.83 points. This uptick came after key monetary policy announcements in both Brazil and the US.



The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC ) held US interest rates steady, a move anticipated by the market.



Attention then shifted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious stance on rate cuts, emphasizing the goal of reaching a sustainable 2% inflation rate.



In Brazil, the Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom ) reduced the Selic rate by 0.50 percentage points to 11.25%, continuing its monetary easing policy.



This consistent rate reduction strategy aims to support Brazil's disinflationary efforts.







Despite a 5% loss in January, market analysts remain positive about the future.



BTG Pactual and BB Investimentos predict strong performances for Brazilian stocks, thanks to lower interest rates and attractive valuations.



February's market activity saw Casas Bahia's shares decline by 3.30% following a January slump.



Conversely, Grupo Pão de Açúcar and Carrefour Brasil saw gains, while Grupo Soma and Arezzo experienced declines amid merger speculations.



Petrobras shares climbed 2.42%, buoyed by oil prices, whereas Vale's shares dipped to R$67.39.



This period illustrates the significant impact of monetary policy decisions on market movements.



The Ibovespa's recovery in February, spurred by Petrobras, highlights the dynamic interplay between economic policy, investor sentiment, and market performance.



As Brazil continues its monetary easing, the stock market's response underscores the broader implications of policy decisions on economic prospects.

