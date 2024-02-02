Mexico’S Electric Sector Reform

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's government, led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced plans for a pivotal reform in the electric sector on February 1st.



This move aims to enhance the national electric industry by proposing a constitutional amendment.



The goal is to restore the Federal Electricity Commission's (CFE ) former status, reminiscent of the era of President Adolfo López Mateos.



"We plan to challenge the dominance of private interests over public power. Strengthening CFE is our focus," López Obrador explained in a press briefing.



Supreme Court declares amendment to Electric Industry Law unconstitutional, prompting this announcement.







Revised law aimed to limit private investment, appointing CFE as sector leader under Manuel Bartlett's direction.



The law's controversy has sparked legal and trade disputes, notably with the United States and Canada, under the USMCA trade agreement.



These disputes remain unresolved. Additionally, multiple companies in the industry have sought legal protection against the law.



López Obrador criticizes Supreme Court, highlighting perceived bias in Justice Pérez Dayán's reasoning.



Pérez Dayán's pivotal vote, as chamber president, overturns the electric law amid tied justice votes.



Proposed reform aims to strengthen public power in Mexico's electric industry amid legal challenges.



Mexico's government commits to revising energy policies, balancing public and private interests.



Reform's impact extends to energy sovereignty, regulatory frameworks, and international trade agreements.

