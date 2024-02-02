(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) --



1971 -- The seventh government has been formed under the chairmanship of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, comprising 13 ministers.

2003 -- The constitutional court rules that the parliament must complete its four year mandate, stipulating that the last 60 days of the tenure be dedicated to new elections.

2010 -- The parliament approves a bill for establishing the Market Capital Authority.

2017 -- Kuwait donates USD two million to the UNRWA.

2017 -- Kuwait Club wins the 6th international Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad shooting tournament. (end)



rk









MENAFN02022024000071011013ID1107800774