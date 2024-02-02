EU's Aid To Ukraine No Substitute For U.S. Leadership In Military Assistance - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration welcomes the European Commission's decision to create a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility for Ukraine, while emphasizing that this is not a substitute for the U.S. commitment to leadership in security assistance to the Ukrainian Army.

This position was expressed by John Kirby, National Security Council StratCom Coordinator, who spoke with journalists on Thursday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"It's not designed for security assistance," Kirby said, commenting on the EU decision, at the same time praising the commitment by EU leaders.

He emphasized that the decision will undoubtedly help Ukraine alleviate some of the financial strains so“we welcome it”.

"But it's not a substitute for American leadership when it comes to security assistance. And that is why it's so critical for us to continue to urge Congress to pass that national security supplemental," the official noted.

He also emphasized that the $61 billion Ukraine part of Joe Biden's supplemental has been“carefully arrived at”.

The Ukrainians need it. And we need Congress to act on it,” Kirby stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a special meeting of the European Council took place in Brussels on Thursday, where the EU leaders considered proposals for changes in the multi-year EU budget for 2024-2027. The heads of state and government of all 27 member states have decided to set up the so-called Ukraine Facility Fund in the amount of EUR 50 billion. The funds will be directed to immediate financial support of the capacity of the Ukrainian state, as well as to the restoration and reconstruction of the country over the next four years.