Zelenska Meets With Germany's First Lady To Discuss Children Abducted By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska, during a meeting with the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Germany, Elke Büdenbender, raised the issue of the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia.

Zelenska announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Had an opportunity to express my gratitude for Germany's support during a meeting with the First Lady Elke Büdenbender. We appreciate the participation of Germany in the coalition for the return of abducted Ukrainian children. This is an important step to unite the world and stop aggressor," she wrote.

