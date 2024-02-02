Brussels Sends“Clear Signal” To Moscow, Now Ukraine Waiting For America's Decisions - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union's decision to allocate EUR 50 billion to Ukraine sends a clear signal to Moscow that Europe will stand. Now, Ukraine is waiting for decisions from the United States.

This was stated by President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky , during a traditional video address delivered on Thursday night, reports Ukrinform.

"Today, Europe has demonstrated exactly the kind of unity that is needed. 27 countries – together. The EU institutions – in full cooperation. This is a clear signal to Moscow that Europe will withstand and that Europe will not be broken by any destructive waves that the Kremlin always comes up with. But at the same time, it is a clear signal across the Atlantic that Europe is taking on commitments. Security commitments. Strong commitments. We are waiting for America's decisions," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at the meeting of the European Council, all 27 EU leaders reached a consensus decision on setting up a Ukraine Facility in the amount of EUR 50 billion within the multi-year EU budget for 2024-2027.

Photo: President's Office