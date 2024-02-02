H.E. Wilfredo Gonzaley Vidal, First Deputy Communication Minister Of Cuba, Honored As Patron Of Indo Cuba Film And Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a significant move to strengthen cultural ties between India and Cuba, H.E. Wilfredo Gonzaley Vidal, the First Deputy Communication Minister of Cuba, was honored as the Patron of the Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forum. The announcement was made by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and Chair of the Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forum, during a special event at PHDCCI in New Delhi to welcome the distinguished Minister, the Ambassador of Cuba, and the Cuban delegation.



Expressing gratitude for the esteemed role taken up by H.E. Wilfredo Gonzaley Vidal, Dr. Sandeep Marwah underscored the significance of his patronship in furthering the development of relations between India and Cuba. The Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forum, under Dr. Marwahï¿1⁄2s leadership, aims to create a robust platform for cultural exchange and collaboration between the two nations.



ï¿1⁄2We feel honored in presenting Patronship of Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forum to H.E. Wilfredo Gonzaley Vidal, the First Deputy Communication Minister of Cuba, on his arrival to New Delhi, India. We need his blessings to move further in developing relations between India and Cuba,ï¿1⁄2 remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah during the welcoming ceremony.



H.E. Wilfredo Gonzaley Vidal expressed his gratitude for this prestigious gesture, acknowledging the importance of cultural diplomacy in fostering stronger ties between nations.



H.E. Alejandro Marin, the Ambassador of Cuba to India, also appreciated Dr. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s initiative and the establishment of a cultural bridge between India and Cuba through the Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forum.



The event marked a significant step forward in the collaborative efforts to enhance cultural understanding and goodwill between the people of India and Cuba.



