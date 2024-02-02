(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ignite Passion with SHEGLAM's Ember Rose Collection this Valentine's Day!







As the gentle tide of affection rises with Valentine's Day, SHEGLAM

proudly presents the Ember Rose Collection – like a tender red rose

under the cloak of dusk, both classic and captivating. The collection

includes four silky cream eyeshadows, lusciously soft blushes, rich

velvet matte lipsticks, and smooth high-shine glosses. In this moment,

let the spark of romance be kindled, awakening a passion boundless and

vivid.

In the narrative of affection, will it be the enigmatic allure of deep taupes or the fervent romance of mauves?

SHEGLAM's Ember Rose Collection presents the definitive answer with the launch of the Burning Devotion Color Palette. With its silky texture and vivid pigmentation, these creamy shadows merge seamlessly onto the skin, promising a buttery application and a captivating look with minimal effort the portable and exquisite rose eyeshadow palette won your heart?

In the soft glow of twilight,SHEGLAM's Eternal Flame Cream Blush infuses

your look with a soft, amorous glow. The blush's velvety

cream-to-powder formula glides on with the ease of a fingertip or brush,

imparting your cheeks with a touchable, seamless finish. Choose from

the tender 'Soulmate,' the inviting 'I'm Yours,' or the expressive 'Love

Language' to whisper romance into your makeup ritual, ensuring your

allure lasts as long as the night's magic.

SHEGLAM unveils a quartet of alluring new hues within its renowned

Dynamatte Boom Matte Lipstick line: the Ember Rose Edition.

This

special release invites you to explore the blooming roses within your

heart, each shade named as a tribute to the multifaceted nature of love.

Enjoy an ultra-sexy matte finish with 'Passion', find tenderness in

'Cherish You', pledge your heart with 'My Beloved', and revel in

'Bliss'. This lipstick adorns your lips with the intricate beauty of a

rose's petals – stunning and velvety.

Its unique vegan, non-transfer

formula ensures a seductive matte finish with full coverage that won't

fade, ideal for lingering romantic encounters.

Step into a world where your lips are enshrined with the vibrant essence of a blooming rose garden-Immerse yourself in the allure of SHEGLAM's Immortal Love Nourishing Lip Gloss. Each stroke imparts a dewy radiance, transforming your pout into the soft, tender appeal of a rose in full bloom. Delight in the flexibility of four enrapturing shades: the classic allure of 'Everlasting', the soft romance of 'Unconditional', the glowing warmth of 'Treasure', and the deep passion of 'Amor'.

Wear it solo for a sublime kiss of elegance or layer atop your favorite lip color for an intensified luster. Your lips will revel in the glass-like shine, rich with hues that speak boldly of love and beauty. Invite discovery, indulge in richness, and let your lips blossom with Immortal Love.