Hanro Celebrates The 140 Years Anniversary: 'The Touch Of Luxury'

The international premium underwear brand celebrates a round anniversary in 2024 and looks back on 140 years of textile history. Since its founding in 1884, HANRO has accompanied the respective zeitgeist with lingerie collections. This has resulted in iconic series that reflect the attitude to life of generations and shape the brand yesterday, today and tomorrow. Under the motto 'THE TOUCH OF LUXURY', the traditional company celebrates its birthday throughout the year. In addition to exclusive, limited collections, HANRO is planning a number of 360° campaigns with events, pop-ups and brand and artist collaborations. 'HANRO is a traditional brand with an eventful history as well as immeasurable know-how that has remained true to its core, its attitude and its identity over all these years,' explains Stephan Hohmann, HANRO CEO.

THE TOUCH OF LUXURY

For 140 years, HANRO has stood for a tactile luxury experience. 'THE TOUCH OF LUXURY' is a tribute to timeless style, the power of femininity, the clarity and quiet aesthetics of design, the luxury of feeling good in your skin and the sensuality of natural materials. Well-being has always been the focus for the premium brand. The finest fabrics, exclusive finishing, the best workmanship and comfortable cuts transform lingerie into a second skin and give a unique feeling of well-being. 'Our products are luxury basics that stand for premium quality and timeless style. Anyone who has worn HANRO underwear once immediately recognizes the difference and no longer wants to do without this incomparable feeling,' says Stephan Hohmann. To this day, HANRO sets high standards for every collection with a great attention to detail and an exclusive selection of the finest, durable materials as well as production 'Made in Europe'.

Spring/Summer 2024 Collection with Retrospective

The spring/summer anniversary collection takes a retrospective look at HANRO's history and pays homage to the woman who has always been at the heart of HANRO. Accordingly, the anniversary styles are named after strong women who have played a pioneering role in society, fashion, politics, science and culture. While the men's collection is dedicated to famous men who have supported and promoted women. The source of inspiration for the designers was the company's archive in Liestal, where valuable treasures have been accumulated over the past 140 years. 'We were inspired by historical pieces from old HANRO collections,' explains designer Elena Panagopoulos. 'The aim was to breathe a soul, a personality into the anniversary styles, which effortlessly adapt to the needs of the customers*. In doing so, these lingerie creations underline the unique feeling of well-being 'THE TOUCH OF LUXURY', captivate with their individual character and tell a story.'

The spring/summer anniversary collection was staged in the hip 'old money aesthetic' on the Cte d'Azur, which serves as the cradle of haute couture and the setting for legendary fashion brands. As early as the 1930s, the children of the two HANRO company founders, Charles A. Ronus and Madeleine Handschin, traveled to the French Riviera for research purposes. Inspired by this fashion, they developed HANRO beachwear at that time, which is now being revived in the anniversary collection 'Madeleine', among other things, as a tribute to the designer of the time.