(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Gen Z Claim First Win on Home Soil in Sharjah Tour

. Gal Glivar takes stage win and overall yellow jersey .

UAE Team Emirates Gen Z took an important maiden win on home roads with Gal Glivar taking the overall crown at the Sharjah Tour in UAE.

Glivar would make the key difference on stage 3 with victory in the individual time trial at the Old Sharjah Corniche (10), wit his teammate Owen Cole taking second place in the TT just 2” behind.

The UCI 2.2 race was an early objective for the newly formed Continental outfit with the young talent living up to expectation and taking home a first victory under the expertise of Sports Director Yousif Mirza.

Yousif Mirza (Sports Director) :“It was an amazing result for the first race of the season. It's been a great start for the project and our young talent Gal Gliver, he's a strong and smart rider and did a really good race. All the riders played their part this week.

A special part of this project is that we had three young Emirati riders competing this week and at this level and we hope that this can be another step in their progression and growing cycling in this region. I take the opportunity to thank the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for supporting these races and all our sponsors for supporting our team and grassroots cycling.”

The team's next outing will be at the Tour du Rwanda at the end of February.

Final GC Results 1 Glivar (UAE Team Emirates Gen Z) 11:03:01 2 Heidemann (Felt Felbermayr) +22” 3 Budayak (Terrenganu) +37”







MENAFN02022024003092003082ID1107800748